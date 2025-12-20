New Andrew picture included in Epstein files release
- An undated photograph showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying across people's legs, as convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell appears to smile at him, has been released.
- The image is part of a substantial release of files by the US Department of Justice, related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Andrew, who denies any wrongdoing and was stripped of his royal titles due to his links to Epstein, is seen with his head near a woman's lap in the photo.
- Other prominent figures, including Sarah Ferguson and Bill Clinton, also feature in the newly released documents, though being pictured does not imply wrongdoing.
- The release of these heavily redacted files follows a legal obligation under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, with more documents expected in the coming weeks.