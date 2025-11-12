What newly-released Epstein emails reveal about Andrew and Virginia Giuffre
- Newly-released documents from 2011 show Jeffrey Epstein confirming a photo of Virginia Giuffre with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was real, stating many of his staff also had pictures with the duke.
- Epstein alleged Ms Giuffre had 'no credibility' and was a 'total horses***' liar, claiming her story about working for Donald Trump at 15 was 'ridiculous'.
- He suggested Buckingham Palace would 'love it' if Ms Giuffre was 'proven to be a liar' and encouraged a journalist to investigate her, promising future access to Ascot.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied the allegations, stating he has no recollection of ever meeting Ms Giuffre.
- An email exchange from March 2011 reveals Andrew telling Epstein he 'can’t take any more of this' regarding press inquiries and requesting statements clarify his non-involvement.