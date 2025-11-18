Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Epstein victim blasts Megyn Kelly over ‘dangerous’ comments

Epstein accuser slams Megyn Kelly over ‘barely legal’ comments
  • A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein has criticized Megyn Kelly for her recent comments about the disgraced financier.
  • On her show, Kelly suggested some people believe Epstein was “not a paedophile.”
  • Instead, she said he was interested in girls who were “barely legal,” namely 15 year-olds.
  • Marina Lacerda, who first met Epstein at the age of 14, labeled Kelly's remarks “troubling” and “dangerous.”
  • Speaking on Capitol Hill alongside other survivors, hours before the House vote to release the Epstein files, Lacerda questioned, “Do you think when you were that age you should have been responsible for being groomed?”
