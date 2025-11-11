Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Epping hotel can continue to accommodate asylum seekers, high court rules

Protestors gather outside Epping hotel housing asylum seekers
  • Asylum seekers are permitted to remain at The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following a High Court ruling.
  • Mr Justice Mould denied Epping Forest District Council's request for an injunction to block migrants from being housed there.
  • The council had initiated legal action against Somani Hotels, alleging breaches of planning regulations after the hotel became a site of protests.
  • The judge determined that using the hotel for asylum seekers was not a significant breach of planning control and that safety concerns were a matter for the police.
  • The Home Office intervened, arguing that the loss of accommodation would be substantial given the high demand for asylum housing.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in