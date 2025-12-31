Record heat sparks thousands of wildfires across England
- England's fire services battled almost 27,000 grassland, woodland and crop fires during the UK's warmest spring and summer on record in 2025.
- This included 12,454 fires between March and May, a more than fourfold increase from 2024, and 14,448 from June to August.
- The unprecedented conditions, including the warmest spring and summer on record and the driest spring in over 100 years, were cited as the cause for the surge in incidents.
- Fire chiefs reported that the escalating frequency and intensity of wildfires placed a significant strain on resources, though they commended their crews for exceptional bravery.
- The figures, based on data from 35 of 43 mainland fire services, likely underestimate the true scale, with some services recording their highest spring totals since comparable data began.