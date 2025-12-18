Number of flu patients in hospital hits new record as cases rise again
- The number of people in hospital in England with flu continues to rise, reaching a record level for this time of year, despite a slower rate of growth.
- An average of 3,140 flu patients were in hospital daily last week, marking an 18% increase from the previous week's 2,660 patients.
- This figure is significantly higher than the 2,629 patients recorded at the same point last year and 648 in 2023.
- Critical care beds for flu patients also saw an increase, with 128 individuals in intensive care last week, up from 106.
- Separately, an average of 427 hospital beds were occupied daily by patients with norovirus-like symptoms, a 21% rise from the previous week, though lower than the same period in 2024.