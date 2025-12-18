Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Number of flu patients in hospital hits new record as cases rise again

Top NHS chief warns public to brace for “tidal wave” of flu
  • The number of people in hospital in England with flu continues to rise, reaching a record level for this time of year, despite a slower rate of growth.
  • An average of 3,140 flu patients were in hospital daily last week, marking an 18% increase from the previous week's 2,660 patients.
  • This figure is significantly higher than the 2,629 patients recorded at the same point last year and 648 in 2023.
  • Critical care beds for flu patients also saw an increase, with 128 individuals in intensive care last week, up from 106.
  • Separately, an average of 427 hospital beds were occupied daily by patients with norovirus-like symptoms, a 21% rise from the previous week, though lower than the same period in 2024.

