One in seven English swimming spots rated as polluted

Protests against sewage pollution held at beaches, rivers and lakes across UK
  • England's designated swimming spots have seen a slight improvement in water quality, with 87 per cent (392 of 449 sites) now rated "excellent" or "good" in the latest annual figures.
  • Despite the overall improvement, 32 sites (7 per cent) across England were rated "poor", failing to meet minimum water quality standards, though this is a slight decrease from 37 last year.
  • New reforms to bathing water regulations are being introduced, including ending the automatic removal of designated status for sites failing for five consecutive years and allowing more flexible monitoring.
  • Environmental groups, including Surfers Against Sewage and River Action, criticised the classifications, calling them "dangerously out of touch" and highlighting significant health risks, particularly in river bathing sites.
  • Water UK, representing water companies, stated that a record £12 billion will be invested over the next five years to reduce sewage entering rivers and seas, aiming for a 50 per cent reduction in spills into bathing waters.
