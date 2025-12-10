Man suffers stroke from excessive daily energy drinks
- Doctors have suggested that consuming high-caffeine energy drinks could potentially lead to a stroke by elevating blood pressure.
- A case study detailed a man in his 50s who suffered a stroke and alarmingly high blood pressure, attributed to his daily consumption of eight energy drinks.
- His blood pressure returned to normal and medication was no longer needed after he stopped drinking the high-caffeine beverages.
- Medical professionals concluded that the patient's excessive energy drink intake was a significant contributing factor to his secondary hypertension and subsequent stroke.
- The Government has announced a ban on high-caffeine energy drinks for under-16s, with doctors advocating for further regulation and specific questioning by healthcare professionals.