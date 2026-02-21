Millions set to save £200 on energy bills – but it could be short-lived
- Energy bills are projected to drop significantly from April, with Ofgem expected to announce a £120 reduction in the energy price cap.
- The decrease is primarily due to the government's decision to scrap an energy efficiency programme.
- Around a quarter of households are anticipated to save over £200 this year, with the policy designed to benefit lower-income families most.
- Experts, including the Resolution Foundation, warn that these savings could be short-lived, potentially eroding by 2029 due to rising policy costs and infrastructure investment.
- The government is urged to establish a clear and durable framework for funding energy policy costs before 2029 to prevent a 'cliff edge' when current support ends.
