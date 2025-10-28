250,000 households set for £150 boost this winter
- The government is sending letters to more than 250,000 families in England and Wales from Tuesday, confirming a one-off £150 discount on their energy bills this winter.
- This initiative is an expansion of the Warm Home Discount scheme, with over six million households across England, Scotland, and Wales expected to receive assistance.
- Most eligible households will have the £150 automatically deducted from their energy bill without needing to take any action.
- Some recipients will need to provide additional information, such as an electricity bill, and their letters will include advice to call a helpline.
- The scheme aims to help families manage their bills, following a 2 per cent rise in Ofgem's energy price cap from 1 October, increasing the average household bill to £1,755 per year.