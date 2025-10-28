Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

250,000 households set for £150 boost this winter

Video Player Placeholder
Martin Lewis issues October warning over energy bills
  • The government is sending letters to more than 250,000 families in England and Wales from Tuesday, confirming a one-off £150 discount on their energy bills this winter.
  • This initiative is an expansion of the Warm Home Discount scheme, with over six million households across England, Scotland, and Wales expected to receive assistance.
  • Most eligible households will have the £150 automatically deducted from their energy bill without needing to take any action.
  • Some recipients will need to provide additional information, such as an electricity bill, and their letters will include advice to call a helpline.
  • The scheme aims to help families manage their bills, following a 2 per cent rise in Ofgem's energy price cap from 1 October, increasing the average household bill to £1,755 per year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in