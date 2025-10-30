Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ofgem to wipe thousands of household energy bill debts off

Up to £500m of debt could be written off
Up to £500m of debt could be written off (Alamy/PA)
  • Ofgem has announced plans to "reset and reform" the UK's growing energy debt, aiming to write off up to £500 million of historic arrears.
  • This initiative could assist approximately 195,000 individuals struggling with energy debt accumulated during the ongoing crisis.
  • A new £5 charge is expected to be added to household energy bills to help suppliers recover uncollected sums, though this could be lower based on scheme uptake.
  • The total money owed to energy suppliers by households in England, Scotland, and Wales reached a record £4.4 billion by the end of June.
  • The first phase of the debt relief scheme is set to launch early next year, targeting households on means-tested benefits with over £100 of energy crisis debt.
