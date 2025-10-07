Growing calls for Emmanuel Macron to resign over crisis
- French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a significant political crisis, with his authority diminishing and calls for his resignation following the recent collapse of his government.
- Two of Macron's former prime ministers, Édouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal, have publicly distanced themselves from his leadership, with Attal expressing a lack of understanding regarding Macron's decisions.
- Philippe suggested Macron should call early presidential elections and step down after the 2026 budget, despite Macron's stated intention to complete his term in 2027.
- The crisis intensified with the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, Macron's fourth PM since the dissolution of parliament, whose newly formed cabinet collapsed within 14 hours.
- With record-low approval ratings, Macron's rivals are proposing options such as resignation, new elections, or 'cohabitation' with a prime minister from an opposing party, amidst widespread public disenchantment.