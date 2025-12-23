Epstein files reveal email from ‘A at Balmoral’ seeking ‘inappropriate friends’
- An email from “A” at “Balmoral Summer Camp” is included in the latest files released from the Department of Justice in the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.
- In August 2001, a person identified only as “A” or “The Invisible Man” wrote to Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell saying: “I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family.”
- “How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?” the email continued, “Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall.”
- Maxwell responded to the email, “So sorry to dissappoint [sic] you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.”
- “A” responds: “Distraught!” The email continues, “…now my whole life is in turmoil as I have no one to look after me. He was a real rock and almost a part of the family ... If you have any good ideas as to how to get my mind back on track I’d be grateful for advice. See you real soon… I hope if you are coming over. A xxx”