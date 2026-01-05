Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk and Trump bromance back on as they enjoy ‘lovely dinner’ together

The event was held hours after Trump gave the go-ahead for the U.S. military to launch surprise missile strikes on Caracas
The event was held hours after Trump gave the go-ahead for the U.S. military to launch surprise missile strikes on Caracas
  • Elon Musk says he had a "lovely dinner" with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Saturday night, posting a photo and stating "2026 is going to be amazing!"
  • The dinner occurred hours after US missile strikes in Caracas led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, who now face drug and weapons charges in New York.
  • President Trump held a press conference, flanked by key officials, announcing the US would "run" Venezuela until a stable new government could take over.
  • Musk's social engagement with Trump follows his New Year's Day declaration to fund Republicans for the midterms, warning that "America is toast if the radical left wins."
  • This signifies a reconciliation between the two billionaires after a public falling out last summer, with Vice President JD Vance reportedly instrumental in bringing them back together.
