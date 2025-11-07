Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk could become world’s first trillionaire after huge pay boost

Trump calls falling out with Musk ‘a stupid moment’ in Musk’s life
  • Tesla shareholders have overwhelmingly approved an $878 billion pay package for CEO Elon Musk which could make him world’s first trillionaire.
  • Over 75 percent of shareholders backed the plan, expressing confidence in Musk to lead the electric vehicle manufacturer to an $8.5 trillion market value within a decade.
  • The compensation is tied to several ambitious performance milestones, including doubling Tesla's current value, delivering millions of new EVs and self-driving subscriptions, and developing humanoid robots and robo-taxis.
  • Tesla's board had warned shareholders that not approving the package could risk losing Musk, who has not received significant compensation for eight years due to a protracted legal battle over a previous plan.
  • Experts criticized the package, with one professor suggesting Musk was “holding a gun to his own head” and questioning the board's role in approving such a large incentive.
