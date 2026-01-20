Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk suggests he wants to buy Ryanair after public spat with CEO Michael O’Leary

  • Elon Musk has engaged in an online dispute with Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, suggesting he could buy the budget airline.
  • The spat escalated after O'Leary called Musk an 'idiot' and dismissed his understanding of aviation regarding the installation of in-flight WiFi.
  • O'Leary stated that installing SpaceX's Starlink internet would be too costly for Ryanair and passengers would not pay for the service.
  • Musk retaliated by calling O'Leary an 'utter idiot' and demanding his dismissal, later polling his followers on X about buying Ryanair.
  • Ryanair's official social media account has also participated in the exchange, playfully goading Musk over the WiFi issue.
