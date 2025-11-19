Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk’s staggering wealth laid bare in new report

Model turned Epstein girlfriend says she was delivered to Trump's office to be 'groped'
  • Tesla shareholders have approved a record-breaking pay package for Elon Musk, potentially worth up to $1 trillion over the next decade.
  • This historic compensation deal, the largest corporate pay package ever, solidifies Musk's position as the world's wealthiest individual.
  • A new analysis reveals that Musk's potential annual earnings from this package could exceed the combined salaries of all elementary school teachers in the US by $3 billion.
  • The analysis further indicates that his yearly income could also surpass the combined earnings of all family medicine physicians and construction labourers in the US.
  • Over 75 per cent of Tesla shareholders backed the package at the annual meeting in Austin, Texas, with Musk thanking them for their support and looking forward to a "whole new book" for the company.
