Elon Musk trolls top Trump official with crude comments

  • Elon Musk has criticized Sean Duffy, the acting administrator for NASA, making crude remarks online and accusing him of attempting to "kill NASA."
  • Duffy had earlier said that SpaceX was behind schedule for returning humans to the moon and that contracts would be opened to other companies, including Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin.
  • Musk made a series of posts on his social media platform X in response to Duffy’s remarks, including a GIF of a famous exchange in which an anchor asked a guest, “Why are you gay?”
  • Musk's accusations followed a report suggesting Duffy planned to integrate NASA into the Department of Transportation, which Musk believes would harm American space dominance.
  • NASA Press Secretary Bethany Stevens said that Duffy's role is to serve the president and vet potential candidates for administrator, not to take the job himself or dismantle NASA.
