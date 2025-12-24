Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk’s AI Grok to be used by US military in controversial move

Elon Musk announces exit from Trump's government
  • The US Department of War has announced an agreement with Elon Musk's xAI to integrate its Grok chatbot into military systems.
  • This partnership follows a $200 million deal earlier this year and will allow military and civilian personnel to use Grok for controlled unclassified information (IL5) by early 2026.
  • The agreement also includes access to X, for “real-time global insights” within the department.
  • Concerns have been raised by Sen. Elizabeth Warren regarding Grok's history of generating misinformation, offensive, and antisemitic content, including praising Adolf Hitler and endorsing a second Holocaust.
  • xAI stated the partnership aims to demonstrate Grok's capabilities for critical mission use cases and support classified operational workloads.
