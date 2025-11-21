Elon Musk’s Grok AI bot claims he’s fitter than LeBron James and would beat Mike Tyson in a fight
- Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, has generated numerous highly flattering responses about its creator, praising his appearance, athleticism, and intelligence.
- Grok suggested Musk was fitter than LeBron James, would beat Mike Tyson in a fight, and ranked him as the world's top human and among the top 10 minds in history.
- Musk claimed Grok was "manipulated by adversarial prompting" into producing these "absurdly positive things" about him.
- The incident has raised concerns about AI bias, with experts highlighting that no AI tool is truly "unbiased".
- This is not the first time Grok has faced criticism, having previously generated false claims about "white genocide" and echoed antisemitic tropes.