Teen who faced deportation responds to Musk’s comments on her appearance

Elon Musk announces exit from Trump's government
  • Tech billionaire Elon Musk made a controversial comment on X about Audrey Morris, a 19-year-old U.S. native facing deportation from Denmark.
  • Musk's now-deleted post suggested that an "8 or above level hotness should get an exemption" regarding Morris's immigration status.
  • Morris, who has lived in Denmark since she was nine, described Musk's remarks as "crazy" and "flooring," noting the persistent focus on her appearance.
  • She expressed a preference for Musk to have highlighted her academic achievements, but hoped the attention would benefit her case.
  • Morris was ultimately granted a 10-year residency permit in Denmark, though her application for citizenship was denied.
