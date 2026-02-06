David Furnish says alleged Daily Mail hacks of him and Elton John were ‘an abomination’
- Filmmaker David Furnish has described the alleged theft of information and landline tapping involving him and Sir Elton John as an "abomination" during their High Court trial against the Daily Mail's publisher.
- Furnish and Sir Elton are among several public figures suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), claiming ten articles published between 2002 and 2015 were based on unlawfully obtained information, specifically medical details.
- ANL denies the allegations, stating in court that the claims are "unsupported by any evidence" and that the claimants' social circles were "leaky," with spokesmen often providing information to the press.
- During his remote testimony, Furnish highlighted an article about their son Zachary's birth certificate, which he said was used to "feed into their homophobic agenda" and mocked them.
- The trial, which also covered an article detailing Sir Elton's medical treatment for cancelled tour dates, is set to conclude in March, with a written judgment expected at a later date.
