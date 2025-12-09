Paramount CEO wants to combine CNN and CBS News in Warner Bros. takeover
- David Ellison, Paramount chief executive, promised White House officials "sweeping changes" at CNN to gain approval for his company's hostile takeover bid of Warner Bros. Discovery.
- Ellison's father, billionaire Larry Ellison, reportedly discussed removing specific CNN anchors, including Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar, with the White House.
- The proposed overhaul for CNN involves combining it with CBS News to create a new "scaled news service" focused on "trust" and "truth," aiming to appeal to a broad audience.
- The president, who has frequently criticised CNN, had previously shown approval for the Ellisons, but his tone shifted after a "60 Minutes" interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene aired.
- Following the "60 Minutes" segment, the president expressed anger towards Paramount's ownership and indicated he would scrutinise the market implications of any Warner Bros. deal.