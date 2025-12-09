Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paramount CEO wants to combine CNN and CBS News in Warner Bros. takeover

John Oliver skewers Paramount for hiring 'irresponsible' Bari Weiss to run CBS News
  • David Ellison, Paramount chief executive, promised White House officials "sweeping changes" at CNN to gain approval for his company's hostile takeover bid of Warner Bros. Discovery.
  • Ellison's father, billionaire Larry Ellison, reportedly discussed removing specific CNN anchors, including Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar, with the White House.
  • The proposed overhaul for CNN involves combining it with CBS News to create a new "scaled news service" focused on "trust" and "truth," aiming to appeal to a broad audience.
  • The president, who has frequently criticised CNN, had previously shown approval for the Ellisons, but his tone shifted after a "60 Minutes" interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene aired.
  • Following the "60 Minutes" segment, the president expressed anger towards Paramount's ownership and indicated he would scrutinise the market implications of any Warner Bros. deal.
