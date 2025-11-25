Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man tells radio host he didn’t report a body he found weeks before

Radio host Elliot Sager was stunned after the caller’s confession
Radio host Elliot Sager was stunned after the caller’s confession (Getty)
  • A caller to a DC-area morning radio show, identifying himself as Joseph, claimed he had discovered a corpse at a campsite in Frederick County, Maryland.
  • Joseph told the Elliot in the Morning show on DC101 that he had found the body 18 days earlier but had not yet notified authorities.
  • Prompted by the radio host, Joseph stated his intention to alert the police later that day.
  • Shortly after midday on Friday, Frederick Police Department confirmed they had located human remains in a wooded area, initiating an investigation.
  • As of Monday, the remains had not been identified, and the cause and circumstances of death were still under investigation.

