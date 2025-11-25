Man tells radio host he didn’t report a body he found weeks before
- A caller to a DC-area morning radio show, identifying himself as Joseph, claimed he had discovered a corpse at a campsite in Frederick County, Maryland.
- Joseph told the Elliot in the Morning show on DC101 that he had found the body 18 days earlier but had not yet notified authorities.
- Prompted by the radio host, Joseph stated his intention to alert the police later that day.
- Shortly after midday on Friday, Frederick Police Department confirmed they had located human remains in a wooded area, initiating an investigation.
- As of Monday, the remains had not been identified, and the cause and circumstances of death were still under investigation.