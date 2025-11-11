Cause of death for British tourist found under van in Australia confirmed
- Eleanor "Ellie" Thompson, 35, from Mold, Flintshire, died in Australia after being crushed by her own van during a tropical cyclone.
- Her body was discovered on 11 March in Burringbar, New South Wales, beneath her vehicle, which was found wedged in overgrown vegetation.
- An inquest at Ruthin Coroner’s Court heard that police theorised the van rolled or slid forward due to an incline, inclement weather, or a failure to apply the handbrake.
- Thompson, described by her father as having a life "full of adventure," had been converting the van after extensive solo travels through Asia and moving to Australia in 2023.
- The coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death, with her family expressing their belief she died on 8 March, as she had not been in contact since then.