Attorney’s office revisits teacher’s death investigation 15 years later
- Federal prosecutors are investigating the handling of the 2011 death of teacher Ellen Greenberg, who was found stabbed in her Philadelphia home.
- Greenberg's death was initially ruled a homicide but controversially reclassified as a suicide two weeks later, a decision her family has disputed for years.
- The federal inquiry appears to focus on whether city and state agencies committed criminal corruption in their investigation, rather than the manner of death itself.
- Greenberg's parents have consistently argued their daughter was murdered and have fought for her death to be reclassified, settling with the city for $650,000 and an independent review.
- Despite a medical examiner previously changing his opinion and a court acknowledging 'deeply flawed' investigations, Philadelphia's Chief Medical Examiner again ruled Greenberg's death a suicide in October 2025, even after identifying additional injuries.