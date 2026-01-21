Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disgraced CEO is latest prisoner to ask Trump to commute sentence

Elizabeth Holmes walks into prison to begin 11-year sentence
  • Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the defunct blood-testing startup Theranos, has sought a commutation of her 11-year prison sentence from Donald Trump.
  • Her request, submitted last year, is currently listed as pending on the Justice Department website.
  • Holmes was convicted in January 2022 on four counts of fraud and conspiracy for misleading investors about Theranos's unproven blood-testing technology.
  • She began serving her sentence in May 2023 at a federal prison in Texas, with a projected release date of March 2032.
  • Holmes and former Theranos COO Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani were also ordered to repay $452m to victims.
