Tributes to father-of-five rabbi killed in Bondi Beach terror attack
- London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger was identified as one of 11 victims in a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, Sydney.
- The 41-year-old father of five, who worked at Chabad Bondi, was killed when two gunmen opened fire on families celebrating Hanukkah.
- Relatives paid tribute to Rabbi Schlanger, describing him as "vivacious, optimistic and full of energy and life" and someone who "loved helping people".
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident as "an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism" and a targeted attack on Jewish Australians.
- One suspected gunman was killed by police, another wounded, and the Metropolitan Police are increasing patrols in London following the attack.