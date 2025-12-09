Elephants help clear debris after deadly floods in Indonesia
- Four elephants have been recruited to help clear debris and aid flood relief efforts in Indonesia following devastating floods.
- The elephants, named Abu, Mido, Ajis, and Non, are clearing access roads and removing debris like logs and waste from homes.
- They are assisting with evacuation and aid distribution in Pidie Jaya Regency, Aceh, an area inaccessible to heavy equipment.
- Their involvement in the relief operation is scheduled to continue until 14 December.
- The floods, caused by tropical cyclones, resulted in approximately 961 fatalities and 289 missing persons across three Indonesian provinces on Sumatra.