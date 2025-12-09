Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Elephants help clear debris after deadly floods in Indonesia

Trained elephants used to clear debris after Indonesia floods
  • Four elephants have been recruited to help clear debris and aid flood relief efforts in Indonesia following devastating floods.
  • The elephants, named Abu, Mido, Ajis, and Non, are clearing access roads and removing debris like logs and waste from homes.
  • They are assisting with evacuation and aid distribution in Pidie Jaya Regency, Aceh, an area inaccessible to heavy equipment.
  • Their involvement in the relief operation is scheduled to continue until 14 December.
  • The floods, caused by tropical cyclones, resulted in approximately 961 fatalities and 289 missing persons across three Indonesian provinces on Sumatra.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in