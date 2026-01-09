Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Elephant kills at least 13 people in two days

Related: Temple in India replaces elephant with lifelike robot
  • A rampaging elephant has killed at least 17 people in eastern India, intensifying man-animal conflict in the region.
  • The adult male elephant carried out at least a dozen attacks in seven days across Jharkhand's Saranda forest belt, killing 13 people in two days alone.
  • Forest officials believe the elephant is in 'musth', a condition causing heightened aggression, and are attempting to tranquilise it.
  • Around 80 forest personnel and experts from West Bengal have been deployed to control the animal and divert it to a safer location.
  • The elephant's erratic movements have led to the cancellation of six pairs of trains, and Jharkhand has recorded nearly 1,300 elephant-related deaths over the past 23 years.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in