Thousands more vehicles set to pay congestion charge for first time
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed significant changes to the capital's Congestion Charge, introducing new daily fees for electric vehicles (EVs).
- From 2 January next year, the standard Congestion Charge will increase to £18 daily, while electric cars will face a £13.50 charge and electric vans/HGVs/quadricycles £9, requiring registration on TfL's Auto Pay system.
- The existing Cleaner Vehicle Discount will be phased out, with EV discounts set to reduce further from March 2030, and changes also apply to residents' discounts.
- Mayor Khan stated the revisions are crucial for reducing congestion and promoting sustainable travel, aiming to prevent an estimated 2,200 additional vehicles daily in the charging zone.
- Business groups and unions, including the Electric London Coalition, AA, and GMB Union, have criticised the decision, warning of increased costs for professional drivers and potential setbacks for EV adoption and air quality.