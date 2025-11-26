Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Electric vehicle owners to face new pay-per-mile tax – how much it will cost

Rachel Reeves responds to 'deeply disappointing' OBR Budget leak
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce a new mile-based tax for electric vehicles in the Budget.
  • From 2028-29, battery electric cars will be charged £0.03 per mile, and plug-in hybrid cars £0.015 per mile.
  • An average battery electric car driver covering 8,500 miles annually could face a £255 charge in 2028-29.
  • The government states the tax aims to create a fairer system for all drivers, as electric vehicles currently do not pay fuel duty.
  • Ministers also intend to continue supporting the transition to electric vehicles and making their ownership more accessible and affordable.

