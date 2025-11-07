Traveler ‘pricked by used needle on plane’ sues airline for $5M
- A Virginia military veteran is suing EgyptAir for $5 million after pricking his hand on a hypodermic needle left in a seatback pocket during a flight from Cairo to Washington, D.C., according to a lawsuit.
- The veteran, named as “John Doe” in the suit, said he faced "months of uncertainty" and severe emotional distress over potentially contracting deadly diseases like HIV or hepatitis after the incident on October 16, 2024.
- Doe's lawsuit alleges EgyptAir failed in its duty to clean the cabin and remove hazardous objects, and subsequently refused to provide information about the previous passenger.
- His lawyer, Abram Bohrer, highlighted the "dehumanizing" experience, noting the incident severely impacted Doe's marriage due to the inability to have intimate contact during post-exposure treatment.
- Although Doe has since received a clean bill of health, he is seeking a jury trial and $5 million in damages, citing the airline's responsibility for his physical and emotional suffering.