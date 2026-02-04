Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment 15-metre-deep sinkhole swallows petrol station with customers inside

  • A large sinkhole suddenly opened in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday, 2 February, causing a petrol station to collapse into a 15-metre-deep crater.
  • Surveillance footage captured the moment the ground gave way, with some witnesses running to the edge of the hole while others fled.
  • Two individuals sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital, where they are reported to be in a stable condition.
  • Initial investigations indicate that excavation work at a nearby construction site may have destabilised the ground, triggering the collapse.
  • This incident marks the second sinkhole to occur in Cairo within a two-month period, with further investigations currently underway.
