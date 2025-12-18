Assassin flees after shooting man outside pub on New Year’s Eve
- Grant Hunter, 34, was captured on CCTV shooting Marc Webley, 38, and attempting to murder Stuart Pearson, 39, outside an Edinburgh pub.
- The incident occurred just before midnight on Hogmanay, 31 December 2023, outside the Anchor Inn in Granton.
- CCTV footage showed Hunter parking a stolen Hyundai Tucson before exiting the vehicle and firing at the men.
- The court heard that Hunter deliberately lowered his balaclava to ensure Webley recognised him before the shooting.
- Hunter pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder, receiving a minimum sentence of 26 years, with the possibility of never being released.