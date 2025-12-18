Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Assassin flees after shooting man outside pub on New Year’s Eve

Paid assassin leaves in getaway car after shooting man outside pub on Hogmanay
  • Grant Hunter, 34, was captured on CCTV shooting Marc Webley, 38, and attempting to murder Stuart Pearson, 39, outside an Edinburgh pub.
  • The incident occurred just before midnight on Hogmanay, 31 December 2023, outside the Anchor Inn in Granton.
  • CCTV footage showed Hunter parking a stolen Hyundai Tucson before exiting the vehicle and firing at the men.
  • The court heard that Hunter deliberately lowered his balaclava to ensure Webley recognised him before the shooting.
  • Hunter pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder, receiving a minimum sentence of 26 years, with the possibility of never being released.
