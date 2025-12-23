Passengers evacuated after Ryanair plane involved in collision with fuel truck
- A Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Faro collided with a fuel truck on Monday morning.
- The Boeing 737-8's wing tip made contact with the ground vehicle at approximately 10am.
- Passengers were safely disembarked from flight FR5667, and no injuries were reported.
- The incident caused a delay of over two hours for the scheduled departure.
- Edinburgh Airport operations remained unaffected, and a replacement aircraft was arranged for the flight.