The UK airport hoping to offer US ‘preclearance’ soon

Edinburgh Airport is the busiest in Scotland
Edinburgh Airport is the busiest in Scotland (Alamy/PA)
  • Edinburgh Airport's chief executive, Gordon Dewar, is pushing for US border “preclearance” to allow transatlantic passengers to complete US arrival formalities in Scotland.
  • This system, similar to those in Dublin, enables passengers to arrive in the US as domestic travellers, avoiding lengthy immigration queues and baggage reclaim.
  • Mr Dewar said that preclearance would be "incredibly powerful" for Edinburgh, potentially doubling its American routes and enhancing customer experience.
  • The proposal requires agreement between the Scottish and US governments, with Scotland's First Minister John Swinney having discussed it with Mr Trump, who reportedly showed enthusiasm.
  • Implementing preclearance would necessitate significant construction at the airport, including dedicated facilities for US Customs and Border Protection.
