Edinburgh Airport suspends all flights after air traffic control problem
- Edinburgh Airport temporarily suspended all flights on Friday morning due to an IT issue.
- The problem stemmed from its air traffic control provider, causing significant disruption.
- Airport teams worked to resolve the technical issue as quickly as possible.
- Numerous journeys were cancelled or diverted following the suspension but all flights have now resumed.
- In a statement at 10.45am, the airport said: “Flights have now resumed following the IT issue with our air traffic control provider. We thank passengers for their patience and understanding.”