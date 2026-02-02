Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Outdoor clothing company latest fashion retailer on brink of bankruptcy

  • Outdoor apparel retailer Eddie Bauer is reportedly preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • The potential filing could result in the closure of approximately 200 brick-and-mortar stores across North America.
  • This bankruptcy would not affect Eddie Bauer's manufacturing, e-commerce, and wholesale operations, which are in the process of transferring to a new licensee, Outdoor 5.
  • The bankruptcy filing is anticipated to occur once the deal to move operations to Outdoor 5, announced last month, has been completed.
  • This would be the third time Eddie Bauer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, having previously done so in 2003 and 2009.
