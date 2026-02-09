Century-old outdoor retailer files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Eddie Bauer, the outdoor apparel and gear retailer, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US, citing declining sales and various industry challenges.
- This marks the third time in just over two decades that the brand has sought insolvency proceedings, having previously filed in 2003 and 2009.
- While most of its 180 stores in the US and Canada are expected to remain open for now, the company will undergo a court-supervised sales process, with operations potentially winding down if no buyer is found.
- Crucially, Eddie Bauer stores outside the US and Canada, along with its e-commerce and wholesale divisions, are not included in the filing and will continue to operate as normal.
- The brand, once known for outfitting the first American to climb Mount Everest, is now perceived by some as 'old-fashioned and a bit irrelevant' with concerns over product quality, struggling to compete with modern rivals.
