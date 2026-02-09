Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Century-old outdoor retailer files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The brand’s rich history dates back to 1920 when its namesake founder, an avid outdoorsman, established Bauer’s Sports Shop in Seattle
The brand’s rich history dates back to 1920 when its namesake founder, an avid outdoorsman, established Bauer’s Sports Shop in Seattle (Getty/iStock)
  • Eddie Bauer, the outdoor apparel and gear retailer, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US, citing declining sales and various industry challenges.
  • This marks the third time in just over two decades that the brand has sought insolvency proceedings, having previously filed in 2003 and 2009.
  • While most of its 180 stores in the US and Canada are expected to remain open for now, the company will undergo a court-supervised sales process, with operations potentially winding down if no buyer is found.
  • Crucially, Eddie Bauer stores outside the US and Canada, along with its e-commerce and wholesale divisions, are not included in the filing and will continue to operate as normal.
  • The brand, once known for outfitting the first American to climb Mount Everest, is now perceived by some as 'old-fashioned and a bit irrelevant' with concerns over product quality, struggling to compete with modern rivals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in