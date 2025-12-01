Ebola outbreak in Congo declared over as WHO hails ‘remarkable achievement’
- The Democratic Republic of Congo has officially declared its latest Ebola outbreak over, following a 42-day period without new recorded cases.
- The outbreak, which began on 4 September in Kasai Province, led to 64 total cases, resulting in 45 deaths and 19 recoveries.
- Congolese health officials and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the news, with WHO regional director Dr Mohamed Janabi stating that ending the outbreak within three months was a “remarkable achievement”.
- No new cases were reported since 25 September, with the last patient discharged on 19 October, demonstrating effective containment efforts.
- This marks the Central African nation's 16th Ebola outbreak since 1976, and a 90-day period of enhanced surveillance will now commence.