Ebola outbreak in Congo declared over as WHO hails ‘remarkable achievement’

Reuters
The Ebola outbreak in Congo has now been declared over
The Ebola outbreak in Congo has now been declared over (AP)
  • The Democratic Republic of Congo has officially declared its latest Ebola outbreak over, following a 42-day period without new recorded cases.
  • The outbreak, which began on 4 September in Kasai Province, led to 64 total cases, resulting in 45 deaths and 19 recoveries.
  • Congolese health officials and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the news, with WHO regional director Dr Mohamed Janabi stating that ending the outbreak within three months was a “remarkable achievement”.
  • No new cases were reported since 25 September, with the last patient discharged on 19 October, demonstrating effective containment efforts.
  • This marks the Central African nation's 16th Ebola outbreak since 1976, and a 90-day period of enhanced surveillance will now commence.
