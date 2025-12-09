Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How the Met Police is cracking down on e-bike phone snatchers

Crushed e-bikes after they were seized by the Met Police
Crushed e-bikes after they were seized by the Met Police (Metropolitan Police/PA Wire)
  • The Metropolitan Police are deploying facial recognition technology to combat the increasing use of illegal e-bikes in London, which are linked to dangerous riding and phone-snatching incidents.
  • Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley lauded the technology as one of the most significant innovations in crime-fighting in decades, claiming it has already aided in thousands of arrests.
  • Police cameras can rapidly scan the faces of illegal e-bike riders for interception in targeted operations, with the Home Office providing £12.6 million in funding for facial recognition last year.
  • The technology has faced considerable criticism, with the Equality and Human Rights Commission previously describing the Met Police’s live facial recognition policy as 'unlawful' and a potential 'chilling effect' on rights.
  • Rules for e-bikes stipulate motors must cut out at 15.5mph; illegally modified e-bikes are treated as motorbikes, leading to their seizure and subsequent crushing by the police.
