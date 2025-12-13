Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Watch moment e-bike explodes in garden shed

Moment charging e-bike blows up garden shed
  • An e-bike left charging overnight exploded, causing a garden shed to burst into flames.
  • The explosion was caused by the e-bike's lithium-ion battery.
  • Footage of the incident, showing smoke rising from the shed, was shared by Nottinghamshire City Council.
  • The local authority issued a warning about e-bike and e-scooter safety, particularly during the festive season.
  • Nottinghamshire City Council urged both current owners and potential buyers to exercise caution with these devices.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in