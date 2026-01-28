Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK airline reprimanded over bag fees claim

EasyJet posts 9% rise in profits as summer traffic strengthens
  • EasyJet has been reprimanded by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for a "misleading" claim that adding large cabin bags to flights cost "from £5.99".
  • The ASA found "insufficient evidence" that this advertised price was genuinely available across a range of flight routes and dates.
  • The airline is now banned from using the phrase in marketing communications and must ensure future "from" prices reflect the lowest price accessible across a significant proportion of flights.
  • A Which? investigation supported the ruling, revealing that the actual price for a large cabin bag was significantly higher, with the lowest found being £23.49 and the average £30.
  • EasyJet stated it always aims to provide clear pricing and has made changes to its page following the ASA's feedback to ensure information is as clear as possible for consumers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in