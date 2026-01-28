UK airline reprimanded over bag fees claim
- EasyJet has been reprimanded by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for a "misleading" claim that adding large cabin bags to flights cost "from £5.99".
- The ASA found "insufficient evidence" that this advertised price was genuinely available across a range of flight routes and dates.
- The airline is now banned from using the phrase in marketing communications and must ensure future "from" prices reflect the lowest price accessible across a significant proportion of flights.
- A Which? investigation supported the ruling, revealing that the actual price for a large cabin bag was significantly higher, with the lowest found being £23.49 and the average £30.
- EasyJet stated it always aims to provide clear pricing and has made changes to its page following the ASA's feedback to ensure information is as clear as possible for consumers.