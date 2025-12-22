Grandmother who died on easyJet flight ‘looked dead’ while boarding, claim passengers
- An easyJet flight from Malaga, Spain, to London Gatwick was delayed by over 11 hours following the death of an 89-year-old British woman onboard.
- The passenger, who was travelling with two medical professionals and a 'fit to fly' certificate, required medical assistance after boarding flight EZY8070 on Thursday, 18 December.
- easyJet stated that the customer sadly passed away after boarding, emphasising her medical clearance and support.
- However, several fellow passengers claimed the woman appeared unwell and 'already dead' when she was brought onto the aircraft in a wheelchair.
- The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 11.15am, eventually left Malaga airport at 10.30pm after the incident.