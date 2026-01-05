Easyjet flight delayed by over a day due to disruptive passengers
- An easyJet flight from Belfast International to Hurghada was delayed by 30 hours after disruptive passengers caused initial issues.
- Police were called to the aircraft on Saturday 3 January after a group of customers behaved disruptively on board, preventing the flight from taking off as scheduled.
- The incident led to the crew exceeding their safety-regulated operating hours, forcing the flight to be rescheduled for Sunday.
- Further delays occurred on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions and take-off slot availability, pushing the departure time back by another 13 hours.
- easyJet stated it takes such incidents seriously and does not tolerate disruptive behaviour, providing affected customers with hotel accommodation and meals.