Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mosque blaze to be treated by police as hate crime

Police are treating the blaze on Saturday night as a hate crime
Police are treating the blaze on Saturday night as a hate crime (Alamy/PA)
  • A fire at a mosque in Peacehaven, East Sussex, on Saturday night is being treated by police as a suspected arson attack and a hate crime.
  • The blaze caused significant damage to the building's front entrance and a vehicle parked outside, though no one was injured in the incident.
  • Sussex Police have launched a fast-moving investigation, appealing for witnesses and any relevant footage, and have increased patrols in the area and around other places of worship.
  • Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna stated that Sussex Police have a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and are working with local leaders to support the Muslim community.
  • The incident has been widely condemned by local politicians, including Labour MP Chris Ward and Lewes District Council leader Councillor Zoe Nicholson, who expressed solidarity with the affected community.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in