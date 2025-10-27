Airline likely to close after 28 years
- Eastern Airways has filed a "notice of intention to appoint an administrator” as it cancelled all flights and ceased ticket sales.
- This legal action grants the airline 10 business days of protection from creditors as it seeks an alternative to liquidation, with its aircraft already returned to leasing companies.
- The Humberside-based carrier, which has operated for 28 years, is likely to cease operations, leading to potential job losses and requiring passengers with advance bookings to find alternative transport and seek refunds.
- Before its suspension, Eastern Airways operated four scheduled services, including vital Public Service Obligation (PSO) routes connecting Aberdeen to Wick and London Gatwick to Newquay.
- The airline struck an agreement with KLM to operate a wide range of links from British cities to Amsterdam Schiphol that allegedly "went wrong” and ended on October 5.