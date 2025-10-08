Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Giant Easter Island statues were ‘walked’ to platforms, scientists say

Moai statues on Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui
Moai statues on Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui (AP)
  • Archaeologists have confirmed that Easter Island's iconic Moai statues were "walked" to their platforms by the indigenous Rapa Nui people using ropes.
  • A new study suggests the Rapa Nui moved the giant statues in a zig-zag motion along carefully designed roads.
  • Researchers used high-resolution 3D models of the Moai, identifying design features like wide D-shaped bases and a forward lean, which facilitated this rocking movement.
  • An experiment with a 4.35-ton replica Moai demonstrated the method's efficiency, with 18 people transporting it 100 metres in just 40 minutes.
  • The discovery of concave, 4.5-metre-wide roads on the island further supports the theory, as these would have stabilised the statues during transport.
