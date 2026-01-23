Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vegetables, chips and insulation wash ashore English beach

Related: Shipping containers full of bananas wash up on Selsey beach in West Sussex
  • Over the festive period, some 40 shipping containers fell from vessels during storms, with goods like vegetables, chips, and insulation foam washing up on England's south-east coast.
  • While millions of containers are shipped globally each year, losses are relatively rare, averaging 1,274 containers annually over the past decade, though this figure can fluctuate significantly.
  • Spilled containers offer oceanographers unique opportunities to study currents but also pose serious risks, including hazardous contents and collision dangers for other vessels.
  • Modern container ships are designed for efficiency, but severe storms can dislodge containers, particularly those stacked high, as forces can exceed the strength of their fixings.
  • New international rules, effective from January 2026, will mandate ship owners to report all cargo losses, aiming to improve tracking and accountability amidst increasing storm intensity due to climate change.
